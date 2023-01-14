scorecardresearch
Punjab gangster involved in constable’s killing held after brief exchange of fire: police

DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that Yuvraj Singh Jora was involved in the shootout in which constable Kuldeep Singh was killed in Phillaur on Tuesday.

Gangster Yuvraj Singh Jora was arrested by the Punjab police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) late on Saturday after a brief exchange of fire in the Zirakpur town of Mohali district.

DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that Jora was involved in the shootout in which a police constable, Kuldeep Singh, was killed in Phillaur on Tuesday. Jora was staying at a hotel in Zirakpur on a fake identity, according to police sources.

After figuring out his location, an AGTF team cordoned off the area. A brief exchange of fire ensued between Jora and police before the gangster was arrested. He sustained injuries in the fire.

