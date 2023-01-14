Punjab gangster involved in constable’s killing held after brief exchange of fire: police

Gangster Yuvraj Singh Jora was arrested by the Punjab police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) late on Saturday after a brief exchange of fire in the Zirakpur town of Mohali district.
DGP Gaurav Yadav tweeted that Jora was involved in the shootout in which a police constable, Kuldeep Singh, was killed in Phillaur on Tuesday. Jora was staying at a hotel in Zirakpur on a fake identity, according to police sources.
After a brief exchange of fire in which Jora has been injured with gunshots, the #AGTF team has arrested him.@PunjabPoliceInd is committed to keep #Punjab safe and secure as per the directions of CM @BhagwantMann (2/2)
— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) January 14, 2023
After figuring out his location, an AGTF team cordoned off the area. A brief exchange of fire ensued between Jora and police before the gangster was arrested. He sustained injuries in the fire.