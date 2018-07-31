Punjab: Gangster Dilpreet’s police remand extended by seven more days

Police will interrogate Dilpreet about the alleged call that he had made to Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal (in pic). (File) Police will interrogate Dilpreet about the alleged call that he had made to Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal (in pic). (File)

The police remand of gangster Dilpreet Singh was extended by seven more days on Monday. Dilpreet was produced in court after his seven-day police custody ended. Now, Phase VIII police will interrogate him about the alleged call that Dilpreet had made to Punjabi singer and actor Gippy Grewal.

A case was registered against Dilpreet at Phase VIII PS after he allegedly made an extortion call to Gippy last month. Police officials said they will question Dilpreet about that call. Though Dilpreet had denied making any call to Gippy a day after it came to light, Dilpreet also alleged that the call was made by his accomplices Sukhpreet Budha and Lucky in his name.

Meanwhile, the police officials said that after the arrest of 11 members of the Davinder Bambiha gang and recovery of a Hyundai Creta which was used to carry out the attack on singer Parmish Verma, they want to cross-question Dilpreet with the other accused as both the gangs had been working in close co-ordination.

“Since Bhupi Rana was also arrested by Haryana Police, we also wanted to question both Rana and Dilpreet as both knew each other and they were in touch. Rinda was known to Rana as well as Dilpreet,” said a police official who interrogated Dilpreet.

It was for the third time that Dilpreet’s police remand has been extended. He was taken on transit remand from Chandigarh by the Mohali district police on July 16.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App