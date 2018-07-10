Punjab gangster Dilpreet Singh arrested

In an attempt to escape, Dilpreet Singh also allegedly opened fire on police. He sustained two bullet injuries in his leg in retaliatory firing by the police. In an attempt to escape, Dilpreet Singh also allegedly opened fire on police. He sustained two bullet injuries in his leg in retaliatory firing by the police.

Fugitive gangster Dilpreet Singh (26) was arrested after an encounter with a joint team of Punjab and Chandigarh Police, here on Monday. Dilpreet was intercepted while he was reportedly on his way to meet an advocate. The shootout took place around 12.30 pm.

In an attempt to escape, Dilpreet also allegedly opened fire on police. He sustained two bullet injuries in his leg in retaliatory firing by the police. He was taken to PGIMER’s Advance Trauma Centre where he received treatment.

The team that executed the operation comprised 60 police personnel of Punjab and Chandigarh Police forces, including six DSPs and nine inspectors.

A native of Dahan village near Nurpur Bedi in Ropar district of Punjab, Dilpreet was wanted by the police forces of Chandigarh, Punjab and Haryana in at least 16 cases of murder, attempt to murder and extortion. In April, Dilpreet had allegedly shot at Punjabi singer Parmish Verma in Mohali district.

Police officials told The Indian Express that they had were tracking Dilpreet’s movement for the last few days. “We had a confirmed input about his movement in Chandigarh Monday. We shared the input with Chandigarh Police. We also learnt that he had changed his appearance. When we intercepted him, he tried to escape… He later got out of his car and opened fire at the police party. We retaliate and he sustained two bullet injuries. His condition is stable,” said Punjab Police’s DSP Tejinder Singh Sandhu.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App