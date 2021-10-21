Punjab: Gangster alleges threat to life, wants every trip outside jail videographed

Hearing the petition filed by a gangster seeking videography of his custody while being taken for interrogation, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued notice to Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, and also sought an affidavit to be filed by their respective gazetted officers.

The petitioner, Kaushal, through his counsel — Senior Advocate Bipin Ghai, Advocates Paras Talwar and Deepanshu Mehta — contended that directions be issued to the states and UT that videography be ‘done’ of his leaving the jail premises for interrogation till his reaching the concerned police station and further during interrogation as well. The petitioner said that he wants this done to ensure that there he is not tortured during the process.

The plea alleges that the petitioner, on the behest of rival gangsters and police authorities, is facing human rights violation inside the jail. Also, he fears that a conspiracy is being hatched to eliminate him.

The petitioner has further alleged that he is being implicated in false cases.

As per the petitioner, he has been recently implicated in the murder case of Youth Akali leader, Vikramjit alias Vicky Middukhera, and also the Delhi Police booked him in the firing incident at Rohini Court at Delhi, where three gangsters were killed in a shootout.

Kaushal has sought that whenever he is to be taken outside jail for remand then either the family members or his lawyer be informed regarding the location, wherever he is being taken. Also when he is in Jail, the three states be directed to comply with Section 31 of Prisons Act, 1894, thereby allowing him to get food and clothes from his house at his own expenses.

The bench of Justice Amol Rattan Singh, while adjourning the matter to November 2, 2021, directed, “A gazetted officer from each state, as also from UT Chandigarh, is directed to file a reply to the petition, as regards the allegations made therein, with it made clear that if replies are not filed at least one week before the next date of hearing, senior officers of each department in each state, also of the UT Chandigarh, shall be summoned to court.”