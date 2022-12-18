Punjab: Gang that made extortion calls to Nawanshahr businessman busted

The Nawanshahr Police have arrested three members of a gang involved in making extortion calls to a Nawanshahr-based businessman for ransom.

Senior Superintendent of Police Bhagirath Singh Meena said that a famous businessman of Nawanshahr city complained to police that he was receiving ransom calls from various virtual numbers. An FIR under Section 387 of IPC was registered against unknown persons and investigation was initiate. Teams of CIA staff SBS Nagar and police station City Nawanshahr were constituted comprising SP (investigation) Mukesh Kumar and Harshpreet Singh, PPS, DSP (D) SBS Nagar.

The SSP said that three accused – Gurpreet Singh alias Pita, (32) and a resident of Chahlan PS Kathgarh, Rajesh Kumar alias Happy (24) of Bholewal and Rakesh Kumar Sau alias Rakesh (27) of Naya Pura Bus Stand Sanjay colony Kota PS Naya Pura District Kota Rajasthan – have been arrested in this case. The accused have been produced in court and sent to four days of police remand.

During interrogation, Gurpreet disclosed that he was in contact with Lakhtej Singh alias Lucky Johal of Dhalle ke, Moga, and on his instructions, Gurpreet collected information of the said businessman.