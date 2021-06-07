Punjab: Gang duping people in name of providing Remdesivir, Amphonex injections busted

Mohali police recovered Rs 14 lakh and five ATM cards from the accused. (Express Photo by Jasbir Malhi)

The Cyber Cell of the district police arrested three people who were said to be running an inter-state racket of cheating people by promising to supply Remdesivir and Amphonex injections, on Sunday.

The injections are used in the treatment of Covid-19 and Mucormycosis. Police also recovered Rs 14 lakh and five ATM cards of different banks.

The accused, Mandeep Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Amit Kumar, were produced in a local court and remanded in four-day police custody. While Mandeep and Kulwinder hail from Kurukshetra district in Haryana; Amit is a resident of Shivalik Vihar, Zirakpur. The accused were working as taxi drivers.

SP (Traffic and Cyber Cell) Gurjot Kaler disclosed that the accused were targeting the people who needed the medicines for their wards. He added that it was an inter-state gang active in the Tricity.

Stating further, SP Kaler said that Zirakpur police received a tip-off about the racket and registered a case under sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 51-A and 53 of Disaster Management Act, following which they started an investigation involving the cyber wing.

“The accused were operating in a well-co-ordinated manner. Kulwinder Singh used to drop messages in the WhatsApp groups asking needy people to contact him for the supply of both Remdesivir and Amphonex injections. The accused would ask their targets to deposit the money in the bank accounts which were being operated by Amit Kumar,” SP Kaler added.

The SP said that Mandeep Singh’s work was to withdraw the cash from different locations. After the withdrawal, the accused would divide the money between them.

The SP revealed that they had recovered cash amounting to Rs 3 lakh and four ATM cards from Mandeep Singh, Rs 6.5 lakh and an ATM card from Kulwinder Singh and Rs 1 lakh from the account of Amit Kumar. The banks accounts were frozen.