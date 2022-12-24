Punjab fully prepared to tackle fresh Covid challenge: Mann

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Friday said that the state government is fully prepared to tackle any unforeseen challenges in wake of the fresh wave of Covid pandemic. The CM reviewed the arrangements of the state government during a review meeting here at his office in Punjab Civil Secretariat. The CM urged the people to wear masks in all educational institutions, government and private offices and indoor/outdoor gatherings, malls, public places for the prevention of further spread of the virus in the population and for the well-being of every individual adding he appealed the people to wear mask at public places.

He said that Covid appropriate behaviour must be strictly followed like social distancing, respiratory etiquettes and no spitting at public places. He asked the health department to ensure that anyone having symptoms of Covid must get tested and follow protocol. He also asked all the Deputy Commissioners to constantly review the arrangements in their concerned districts. The CM further said that the state government has decided to set up a state level Covid Control Room to tackle any exigency. All hospitals/ labs/ collection centres offering testing for Covid must upload details of tests including positive and negative results on COVA Portal of Government of Puniab as well as intimate complete testing details to respective district and state Covid cell. He also said that those due for second dose and precautionary dose of Covid vaccine must take it at the earliest. He asked the officers to ensure that decision of the government in this regard should be implemented strictly and also disseminated for compliance.

The CM expressed satisfaction that in order to contain the spread of Covid, a total of 2,10,80,032 samples have been conducted so far and on an average 2500 RT-PCR and RAT tests are being done on daily basis. He said that these tests are conducted at sub divisional hospitals level on Saturdays and Sundays as well. He said that in the past three weeks the average positive rate is 0.02% and the positivity is less than 0.1 from the last two months. The CM said that there are 790 level-Il paediatric oxygen supported beds adding that 324 paediatric ICU beds are available in case of requirement. He said that additional 3518 adult level-II beds and 142 adult ICU beds are available in case of requirement. Mann said that 14701 level 2 and 3132 level 3 beds are available in case of requirement.