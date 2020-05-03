Punjab: From Monday, you can move sans passes

Chandigarh’s Matka Chowk wears a deserted look on Saturday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh) Chandigarh’s Matka Chowk wears a deserted look on Saturday. (Photo: Jaipal Singh)

In a major decision, VP Singh Badnore, the Punjab Governor-cum-UT Administrator, decided to notify six containment pockets in Chandigarh, which falls in the red zone with 94 COVID-19 cases, while opening up the rest of the city beginning May 4 when curfew will also be lifted.

Sector markets open

In a meeting attended by the adviser Manoj Parida and UT top brass on Saturday, it was decided that all sector markets will remain open from 7 am to 7 pm while following the odd-even formula. The liquor vends in the markets will also be allowed to reopen.

Residents will be allowed to use their vehicles without passes, as per the MHA protocol, allowing a driver and two passengers to travel in one four-wheeler from 7 am to 7 pm. No pillion rider will be allowed on two-wheelers.

The odd-even formula will apply on vehicles as well. On Monday, for instance, only vehicles with registration numbers ending in even numbers ( 2, 4, 6 etc) will be allowed. It will be the same for shops. The rotation will continue accordingly.

Back to work

The industry will start functioning in accordance with the MHA guidelines.

All government offices will also be functional as per the norms allowed by Government of India.

Inter-city travel

Adviser Manoj Parida tweeted that people coming to Chandigarh for work from Mohali and Panchkula will not need any passes.

Not open

Big shopping malls and Sector 17 market or those on sector dividing roads will remain closed. Barber shops, saloons in all markets, Sector 22 Shastri Market and Rehri Market Sector 19 will also remain shut.

Restaurants/eating places, including taverns, attached to liquor vends will remain closed. Delivery of cooked food by online agencies too will not be allowed.

Apni Mandis will remain closed as well.

Containment zones

The six containment zones, which have reported novel coronavirus cases include Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, EWS Colony, Sector 30, Sector 38, Sector 52, Shastri Colony Mani Majra, and Kacchi Colony, Dhanas.

There will be intensive screening and testing in these containment pockets.

Grain market

Principal Home Secretary, Arun Gupta said the grain market of Sector 26, that borders the corona hotspot of Bapu Dham may also be temporarily shifted as the city gets its entire vegetable supply from it.

Masks compulsory

Gupta, said, “Rules including wearing of masks, not spitting, maintaining social distancing in the markets and at work will remain in force.”

What will continue

Distribution of fruits and vegetables by Government buses will continue. Sampark Centres will remain open.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.