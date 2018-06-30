Follow Us:
Friday, June 29, 2018
Punjab: Fresh viral video shows cop, woman ‘taking drugs’

At a press conference later, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Praveen Sinha said the woman was in a relationship with the police Reader.

By: Express News Service | Jalandhar | Published: June 30, 2018 1:53:52 am
Delhi Drug Racket, Delhi Drug Racket busted, Drug Racket, Delhi News, Latest Delhi News, Indian Express, Indian Express News In the video, the Reader is purportedly seen consuming drugs, along with the woman. (representational)
After the suspension of a Punjab Police DSP in the wake of allegations by a Ludhiana-based woman that he had “pushed her into drugs and raped her several times,” another woman, who had also levelled similar allegations three days ago against an SHO, Balbir Singh, posted in Jalandhar and his Reader, Inderjit Singh, uploaded a video on social media Friday, which soon went viral.

In the video, the Reader is purportedly seen consuming drugs, along with the woman. At a press conference later, Jalandhar Police Commissioner Praveen Sinha said the woman was in a relationship with the police Reader.

He said that earlier too, she had levelled allegations that the Reader had raped her on the pretext of marriage but later she withdrew the allegations. She gave a written statement to the inquiry officer saying that the “misunderstanding” between the two – herself and the Reader – had been “resolved,” said Sinha.

He added that the Reader had been suspended before the video surfaced and said the drugs angle would “also be investigated now”. The SHO denied having any relation with the woman.

