scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 29, 2022

Punjab: Four shooters of Bambiha gang arrested

During investigation, it has come to light that Sadhu Singh and Manpreet Singh along with their associates killed Uttarakhand mining trader Mehal Singh on the directions of gangsters-turned-terrorists Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke.

Mining trader Mehal Singh (70) was shot dead outside his house at Kundeshwari village in Kashipur on October 13. (Representational/File)

Four shooters of the Bambiha gang–including two killers of a Uttarakhand trader–were arrested from Mohali’s Zirakpur in a joint operation by Punjab, Delhi and Uttarakhand Police. The operation was carried out by the Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF), Counter Intelligence (CI), Punjab Police, Udham Singh Nagar Police of Uttarakhand and the Special Cell of the Delhi Police.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the accused were identified as Sadhu Singh; Jagdish Singh, alias Disha; Manpreet Singh, alias Mani alias Chuchi; and Jaspreet Singh, alias Lock, all residents of Mansa district in Punjab. Police also recovered three foreign-made pistols, including a Turkey-made 9 mm automatic machine-pistol along with ammunition.

During investigation, it has come to light that Sadhu Singh and Manpreet Singh along with their associates killed Uttarakhand mining trader Mehal Singh on the directions of gangsters-turned-terrorists Arshdeep Singh, alias Arsh Dalla, and Sukhdool Singh, alias Sukha Duneke. Two other arrested persons had provided them with weapons, logistics support and conducted recce of the victim’s house, said Yadav.

More from Chandigarh

Mining trader Mehal Singh (70) was shot dead outside his house at Kundeshwari village in Kashipur on October 13. Yadav said the accused were further hatching a conspiracy to commit heinous crimes in Punjab and neighbouring states.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...Premium
UPSC Key-October 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hunger and Nutrition’ or ...
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...Premium
‘Journeys of Clay and Fire’, a ceramic exhibition, brings tra...
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheatsPremium
Karnataka: Banking on probability technique, cops trace police exam cheats
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...Premium
Why bad results for Alphabet and Microsoft is bad news for India’s ...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 29-10-2022 at 05:35:03 am
Next Story

Parking brawl: Ghaziabad police arrest man who bludgeoned to death son of retired Delhi police officer using bricks

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement