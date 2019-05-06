Punjab: Four of family killed after car falls into drain near Ghruan

Four members of a Morinda-based family were killed after their car fell into a drain on Morinda-Chunni road on Sunday evening.

The family was returning home after attending a marriage function at Zirakpur. Police initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

According to the police, the accident occurred around 4.30 pm near Garanga village when Major Harjeet Singh (retd), who was at the wheel, lost control of his vehicle and the car fell into the drain. He was accompanied by his wife Kuldeep Kaur (68), daughter-in-law Navdeep Kaur (38) and granddaughter Ibadat Kaur (13).

Major Harjeet Singh was SAD’s Morinda (urban) unit president while his wife Kuldeep Kaur was the president of women wing of the party’s Morinda unit. The family was well-known in the area.

The Ghruan Station House Officer (SHO), Sub-Inspector Amanpreet Kaur, told Chandigarh Newsline that the drain, where the accident happened, flows from near Garanga village and there was around 10- to 12-ft muddy water in the drain.

“The exact cause of the accident was not known yet. Villagers told us that the car fell into the drain. The villagers pulled the car from the drain with the help of tractor and they tried to rescue them. The victims were taken out of the car after breaking the window panes. The villagers also told us that the car overturned in the drain due to which the victims could not come out of it and died,” S-I Amanpreet Kaur said.

Gurnam Singh, a resident of Garanga, said that a scrap dealer, who has a small shop near the accident spot, noticed the car on the water surface and informed the villagers, following which they pulled out the car and informed the police.

“We did not see how the car fell into the drain. There is a chance that the driver might had slept and he lost control. When we pulled out the bodies, they were all in a critical state and were not moving. Water had entered into their bodies,” Gurnam Singh said.

Gurnam Singh said road accidents had occurred around the drain in the past too.