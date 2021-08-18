Punjab: Four more hand grenades, three pistols recovered from Batala’s Suchetgarh village

Two days after arresting two militants, the Punjab Police on Tuesday claimed to have recovered another cache of hand grenades, along with some arms and ammunition from Dhariwal-Batala Road near Suchetgarh village in Batala district.

The fresh recovery, made by Amritsar (rural) police, on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, came after the interrogation of two alleged militants — identified as Amritpal Singh and Sammy, both residents of Amritsar — who were nabbed on August 15. Two hand grenades, one pistol (9mm), along with some live bullets and magazines were recovered from their possession.

The duo allegedly told the police that they were associated with a United Kingdom (UK)-based group,and had been operating on the directions of Gurpreet Singh Khalsa alias Gurpreet, who lives in the UK.

Sharing details, Punjab police spokesman said that following interrogations and disclosures made by the two arrested suspects, SSP, Amritsar Rural, Gulneet Singh, sent a team — led by the SHO of Gharinda — to carry out a search operation at Suchetgarh on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

He said that the police team recovered four more hand grenades, besides three pistols (9 mm), six magazines and 30 live rounds from the spot during their search.

Following the fresh recoveries, the police have now also added Sections 13, 16, 18, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act along with sections of the Arms Act and Explosive Substance (Amendment) Act, in the FIR lodged against the duo at Police Station Gharinda, Amritsar.