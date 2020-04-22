Punjab: Four hospital staffers who sought protective gear showcaused for issuing media statements

A nursing sister, two lab technicians and a lab attendant at the hospital have been accused of “giving statements beyond the facts in media that hurt the credibility and image of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital attached with the medical college”. (Representational Image) A nursing sister, two lab technicians and a lab attendant at the hospital have been accused of “giving statements beyond the facts in media that hurt the credibility and image of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital attached with the medical college”. (Representational Image)

The Punjab government has issued showcause notice to four employees of Government Medical College Amritsar for issuing statements the media that “hurt the image and credibility” of the institution.

The employees said they had merely raised issue of lack of masks and other personal protective equipment for doctors and other medical staff working in the coronavirus ward.

A nursing sister, two lab technicians and a lab attendant at the hospital have been accused of “giving statements beyond the facts in media that hurt the credibility and image of Guru Nanak Dev Hospital attached with the medical college”.

The original complaint was made against these employees by medical superintendent Raman Sharma to Principal Sujata Sharma. She sent this complaint for further action to the Punjab government.

On April 18, the office of Vice Secretary, Medical Education and Research Department of Punjab government, D K Tiwari, asked these employees to submit their response within 48 hours.

“We had raised the issue of lack of masks and personal protection equipment for doctors and medical staff working in the coronavirus ward and other risky wards of Guru Nanak Dev hospital. We had made statements and after that many NGOs came forward to donate masks and PPEs. If the medical college had all the equipment then why did they accept it from NGOs? Instead of appreciating our efforts, we are being targeted,” said the four employees in a statement.

They further said, “We have submitted our response. We all are union leaders and it was our responsibility to speak on the safety of employees threatened by coronavirus. But we didn’t made any statement against the services of the hospital. We only drew attention at some limitations related to employees’ security. The showcause notice against us should be withdrawn immediately.”

A few medical interns and resident doctors were put in quarantine after they came in contact with a COVID-19 patient without wearing any safety equipment.

Earlier, making statement to the media, the Resident Doctors Association of Punjab (RDAP), Government Medical College Amritsar, had also demanded protective equipment.

