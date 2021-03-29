Punjab: Four deaths, 287 test positive in Mohali, 211 patients recover

The DC said that on Friday, a maximum of 213 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 29 from Dhakoli, 15 from Kharar, 12 from Derabassi, 10 from Banur, five from Lalru and three from Kurali. (Express Photo)

Four more deaths were reported in Mohali district due to Covid-19 infection on Sunday, taking the tally of fatalities to 423. As many as 287 positive Covid-19 cases were reported too, increasing the total number to 25,880 with 3,301 active cases.

Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said that 211 patients recovered from the infection. He added that a total of 21,156 patients have recovered from the infection.

The DC said that on Friday, a maximum of 213 cases were reported from Mohali (urban), followed by 29 from Dhakoli, 15 from Kharar, 12 from Derabassi, 10 from Banur, five from Lalru and three from Kurali.

23,000 vaccinated in Mohali till now

More than 23,000 people have received the Covid-19 vaccine in Mohali district till now. The district administration termed the vaccination numbers as ‘impressive’.

The health department officials said 3,723 people between the age group of 45 to 60 years with co-morbidities have received the jab, while 20,200 people of over 60 years have received the first dose of the vaccine in Mohali.

The officials said that the number of people inoculated is ‘impressive’ and they are expecting more people to come forward to take the Covid-19 vaccine jabs.