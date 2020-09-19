Punjab: Four AAP rebels form new front

Jagdev Singh Kamalu

Four AAP rebel MLAs of Punjab have decided to form a new platform called Punjab Regional Discussion Front to brainstorm on various issues plaguing the state.

The four, Kanwar Sandhu, Jagdev Singh Kamalu, Pirmal Singh Khalsa and Jagtar Singh Hissowal, said that the front would engage with the like-minded people from across the state, intellectuals, retired officers, academicians, domain experts and legal luminaries with a view to suggesting a way forward.

In a statement released here on Saturday, Jagdev Singh said that it would be a non-political body working across parties, forums, unions and other bodies. “The decision follows feedback from lots of people within the state and also Punjabis settled abroad,” he said. He said that they had already held a series of meetings with dozens of people, including domain experts, in the last few days. They would also be engaging with Punjabis settled abroad, who still evince interest in welfare of the state and its people.

Asked why they had formed a non-political body, Jagdev Singh said that this was to facilitate interaction and discussions with people who may have been a part of different political groups or parties.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.