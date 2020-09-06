Punjab: Former SGPC secy Harcharan Singh dies

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief secretary Harcharan Singh.

Former Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee chief secretary Harcharan Singh died of a heart attack on Saturday. He was 75.

Harcharan, a former bank official who also remained Director (Corporate and Group Financial Advisor) at The Indian Express, had joined the SGPC back in 2015. He had joined a public sector bank as a probationary officer in 1969 and retired as general manager in 2000. He also acted as director, Punjab Small Scale Industries and Export Corporation.

He was perceived to be close to the then Punjab deputy chief minister and SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Harcharan was the first full time secretary of the SGPC appointed for three years on a contractual basis. However, his three-year contract with SGPC ended prematurely as he resigned on July 28, 2017, exactly one month after Sikh militant Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale’s son Ishar Singh and former Akal Takht Jathedar Jasvir Singh Rode demanded that SGPC executive committee expel him. He had also developed differences with the then SGPC president Kirpal Singh Bandugar.

Initially, Harcharan was accused of milking his proximity to Sukhbir Badal to get the top job in SGPC. However, he had turned against the Badals after resigning from the SGPC. He also wrote a book, “Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee di Vartman Stithi” (Present condition of the SGPC)”, on alleged control of the Badal family over SGPC and alleged irregularities and corruption in the SGPC functioning.

Harcharan was in the SGPC office when Akal Takht first granted pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim and then revoked it. He explained the alleged role of the Badals in the whole episode in his book.

Harcharan was chief secretary when a fire broke out in the publication department of SGPC. Recently, the Akal Takht probe into the missing of Bir had also pointed to Harcharan’s alleged failure as chief secretary. SGPC president Gobind Singh Longowal had announced to take legal action against him.

However, talking to The Indian Express, Harcharan had denied any role in the missing of Birs. “I remained there only for two years and the matter didn’t come to my notice. I will go to Akal Takht to make a clarification,” he had said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.