Punjab: Former SAD MLA Jagjivan Singh Khirnia joins AAP

Former MLA from Samrala, Jagjivan Singh Khirnia, joined AAP along with hundreds of his supporters after leaving Shiromani Akali Dal.

AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann and MLA from Delhi and Punjab Affairs in-charge, Jarnail Singh, inducted and welcomed Jagjivan Singh Khirnia and Congress district Ludhiana general secretary Ranjeet Singh during a press conference convened at the party headquarters here.

On the occasion, Bhagwant Mann said that everyone serving Punjab and for the welfare of the people of Punjab is welcomed in the Aam Aadmi Party.

He said that thousands of people in Punjab were joining the AAP after being impressed by the Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi government’s work for the welfare of the people. Mann said that Jagjivan Singh Khirnia is a grounded and down to earth leader and his family has been serving the people of Samrala constituency for a long time.

Jagjivan Singh’s father, late Jathedar Kirpal Singh Khirnia, had earned a reputation as a Panthic leader in the Punjab.

Welcoming another leader Ranjeet Singh, Ludhiana district general secretary of the Congress into the party, Mann said that he was also leading figure in the religious field.

Jagjivan Singh Khirnia said that he was very happy to join the Aam Aadmi Party’s family.

Khirnia said that he would reach out to the villages to strengthen the party organisation and will work to form the AAP government in the forthcoming Assembly elections.