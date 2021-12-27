Punjab: Former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh joins AAP

Former Mohali mayor Kulwant Singh joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party leaders Bhagwant Maan and Raghav Chadha on Monday. Kulwant is the likely candidate of AAP from Mohali constituency for the assembly elections next year.

Kulwant Singh’s political career started from Mohali Municipal Council (MC) in mid 90s when he became the president of the civic body. He became the first mayor of the city in 2015 in a dramatic way after rebelling against the Shiromani Akali Dal.

He managed to become the mayor with the Congress’s support but later joined the SAD. Earlier this year, Kulwant Singh once again rebelled against the SAD and formed the ‘Azad Group’. His faction managed to win in 10 out of 50 wards, but he lost the elections.

In 2014, he contested the parliamentary elections on SAD ticket from Fatehgarh Sahib but lost badly and came at the third position.

With his joining the AAP, speculations are rife that Kulwant will contest the assembly elections in 2022 from Mohali. His connect with the city during his mayoral tenure could benefit him.

Kulwant Singh, who has worked in the city, is not a new face and this could help him win if he gets the ticket.