Punjab: Former Congress councillor shot eight times, killed in Gopal Nagar

A former Congress councillor was gunned down in broad daylight on Sunday near Workshop Chowk of Gopal Nagar in Jalandhar, police said, with the assailants firing at least 12 rounds and hitting the victim at least eight times. The police said that the incident took place between 4pm and 5pm.

The police identified the victim as one Sukhmeet Singh Deputy (43), who had recently been released from jail after serving a life sentence in a kidnapping and extortion case that dated back to 2008.

Deputy, the police said, was involved in kidnapping the son of a real estate developer of Jalandhar and had collected a ransom of Rs 1 crore for his safe release. Police had cracked the case and he was sentenced to life in prison in 2011, along with five others.

on Sunday, Deputy had left his home to attend a birthday party, and was gunned down ten minutes later near Workshop Chowk. Police said Deputy was on his bike, which was hit by a car of the assailants near Workshop Chowk. Thereafter, three people alighted from the car and opened fire at him.

Commissionerate of Police, Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, said that police teams had launched a probe into the incident and had collected some vital clues related to the murder. He said that initial investigations suggested that the incident may be a fall out of an enmity Deputy had while he was lodged in jail. The car used in the crime, police said, was previously involved in an incident that took place in Ropar last month.

Bhullar added that the police will soon crack the case and arrest all the suspects involved while adding that investigators were taking help from scientific and technical experts to work the case.