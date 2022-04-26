scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 26, 2022
Punjab: Former AAP leader Kumar Vishwas moves HC to quash FIR against him

Vishwas, in his plea, submitted that after the AAP came into power in Punjab, a series of complaints have been registered against its political opponents in a bid to harass them.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
April 26, 2022 4:58:18 pm
On April 12, Vishwas was booked by the police at Rupnagar under sections of the IPC pertaining to promoting enmity between groups and criminal conspiracy, among others. (Express Photo by Amit Mehra)

Former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and poet Kumar Vishwas has moved the Punjab and Haryana High Court seeking to quash the FIR registered against him by the Punjab Police for allegedly giving inflammatory statements against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, among other charges, officials said.

On April 12, Vishwas was booked by the police at Rupnagar under sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to promoting enmity between groups, criminal conspiracy, publishing or circulating news with intent to create enmity on the grounds of religion or race, besides under the Representation of People Act, on the complaint by Narinder Singh, the police said.

Vishwas, in his petition, has submitted through his counsel that after the recent Punjab Vidhan Sabha elections, the AAP came into power with a thumping majority and immediately thereafter a series of complaints and FIRs were registered against its political opponents on the basis of some old tweets and statements in a bid to harass them.

More from Chandigarh
The petition added that the registration of the FIR was illegal, arbitrary and unjust, and was nothing but a means to wreak vengeance through politically motivated criminal investigation using the state machinery.

