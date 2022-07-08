Punjab forest department: Now, Vigilance Bureau arrests IFS officer in corruption case

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau Thursday said it has arrested Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Vishal Chauhan, who was posted as conservator of forests planning, in a corruption case.

An official spokesperson said it has arrested conservator Chauhan after conducting interrogations of arrested Divisional Forest Officer of Mohali Guramanpreet Singh and contractor Harmahinder Singh in the case. Both Guramanpreet and Harmahinder were arrested on June 2 for accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh from realty firm WWICS Estate Private Limited for allegedly favouring it in a project.

“During the investigation, his (Chauhan) direct role has come to light in connivance with Guramanpreet Singh and Harmahinder with the intention of getting hefty bribes from colonizer Davinder Singh Sandhu by threatening departmental and police action against him,” claimed the spokesperson.

“As a result of this, VB has arrested Vishal Chauhan after naming him as the accused in this case on the basis of tangible evidence and investigation is being carried out further,” he further said.

Davinder Singh Sandhu and his father Baljit Singh Sandhu who own around 100 acres of land in the name of their company WWICS Estate at village Masaul and Tanda in sub-division Majri, Mohali, the officials said, adding some part of the land falls under Section 4 of Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900.

A complaint was lodged by a Mohali range officer Ranjodh Singh against Baljit Singh Sandhu in April on the charges of violating Punjab Land Preservation Act, 1900 in a project. The complaint was moved at the behest of DFO Gurmanpreet Singh and Vishal Chauhan, Conservator of Forests, said the spokesperson. Ranjodh asked Davinder to meet Chauhan or else an FIR would be registered against him in the case, he said.

Thereafter, Davinder met Guramanpreet and Harmahinder on May 30 and he made a video recording of paying Rs 2 lakh to Guramanpreet who told Davinder that he would talk to Chauhan and inform him about the remaining bribe money.