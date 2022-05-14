Punjab: For his ‘moochh’, farmer pays Rs 33 lakh for agri land lease

In a record-breaking auction, a four-acre piece of agricultural land belonging to panchayat fetched a whopping Rs 33.10 lakh for the state exchequer at Palheri village near Kharar in Punjab. The land has been given on lease for a year.

A local farmer, Pargat Singh (25), bid Rs 33.10 lakh for the land at the village where other pieces of land were given on lease for Rs 50,000 per acre —four acres for about Rs 2 lakh — every year. The auction has fetched 17 times the current price of lease in the village.

Pargat Singh said the land had earlier been taken on lease by another farmer, Bhupinder Singh, for the last several years. But this time he and his friends decided that they would not allow Bhupinder to take this piece of land on lease.

“We kept bidding even as Bhupinder and his supporters also did not stop. Then the final winning bid was given by me,” Pargat told The Indian Express.

He added, “Eh meri moochh da swaal si (It was a matter of prestige for me). Bhupinder and I have no political issues. It is just that we did not want that the land should go to him.”

Pargat refused to share details of his landholding but said, “I am not planning anything else on this land. Just that we wanted this land to be with us for a year.”