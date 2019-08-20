Punjab floods: Successive govts responsible for loss of life, property, says AAP

Expressing shock and dismay over loss of lives and properties in Punjab due to floods, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday held both the previous BJP-SAD and the incumbent Congress governments responsible.

Advertising

In a statement, state party chief Bhagwant Mann said that the tall claims by the two successive governments of having put in place adequate measures to check floods have been exposed.

“This year too people were left to endure the wrath of the floods. They lost their hearth, homes and all means of sustenance and will now languish in relief camps for which the government was squarely responsible,” the Sangrur MP said.

Mann alleged that that drainage and canal network had gone for a toss in the state as it had been “hijacked by the mafia lords” enjoying political patronage. He said that a number of unauthorized residential colonies have mushroomed on the riverbeds under the nose of the government and “corruption-riddled PWD”.

Advertising

The AAP leader said the farming community had to suffer huge losses as their standing crops were ravaged by the floods.

Mann demanded that the state government should order immediate girdawari to access the loss of properties and announce 100 per cent compensation to the victims. The Sangrur MP said the compensation should be extended to farmers not only on crops but also on their tube wells, machinery, houses, livestock, and poultry devastated in the floods.