Punjab flood: Initial loss estimate Rs 1,700 crore

The Punjab government Tuesday pegged the initial cumulative loss by the floods in some parts of state at Rs 1,700 crore, including an estimated crop loss worth Rs 750 crore, as per a senior government official.

According to a quick estimate prepared by Financial Commissioner (Revenue) KBS Sidhu, the farmers have been the worst hit followed by the rural infrastructure with damage to schools, dispensaries, veterinary dispensaries, streets and drains being pegged at Rs 200 crore.

Though the state is yet to conduct a girdawari (crop assessment), it has estimated crop loss at Rs 750 crore. The government has assumed that at least 1,000 acres have been affected in 150 inundated villages. The government plans to pay Rs 50,000 per acre to affected farmers, but it would be subject to relief granted by Centre.

The government has estimated that Rs 150 crore will be needed to carry out flood protection works and repair the irrigation infrastructure and a similar amount will be needed to repair the damaged village link roads.

Damage to highways and bridges; municipal and civic infrastructure; and power infrastructure has been assessed at Rs 100 crore each. Loss to private electric tubewells and diesel pump sets and to rural water supply has also been pegged at Rs 50 crore each. A miscellaneous expenditure to the tune of Rs 50 crore too has been added to the total cost.

This comes a day after Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced Rs 100 crore for emergency relief and rehabilitation measures. The state government had also declared the flood situation in the affected villages as a natural calamity, a prerequisite for getting relief from Centre.

The state government Tuesday conveyed to the Centre the financial loss Punjab has suffered due to the prevailing flood situation in state. As per Sidhu, these are preliminary estimates and are liable to alteration. The state is now looking at Centre to get the loss compensated.

Sources said the state already has a disaster management fund and the relief announced by Centre would be released to the state from the fund.

Sources said a team from Centre would visit Punjab to assess the loss on their own.

No fresh spell of rainfall was reported in state Tuesday, though flood and flood-like situation prevailed in many parts of the state.