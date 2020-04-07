Punjab: Five units clear crucial test for manufacturing PPEs, masks

As many as 20 technical textile units have been identified for manufacturing PPEs and masks. (AP/Representational Image) As many as 20 technical textile units have been identified for manufacturing PPEs and masks. (AP/Representational Image)

Five private units have cleared the crucial testing phase and would be manufacturing the life-saving PPEs, N95 and N99 masks in Punjab.

Industries Minister Sunder Sham Arora said that for manufacturing and supply of Protective Personal Equipment (PPEs) by Ludhiana firms, including Shiva Textiles, Swamy Textiles and Shingora, have been approved by SITRA, Coimbatore, which is authorised for testing. This is in addition to JCT Fabrics, Phagwara, and Evershine Garments, Ludhiana, the Minister added.

For manufacturing of N95 Masks and N99 Masks, Surgeine Hosphiarpur and Oxyclear have got the go-ahead with two other Ludhiana based firms Gurkirpa Textlies and Navyug Laminates given permission to supply the PPE fabric. As many as 20 technical textile units have been identified for manufacturing PPEs and masks.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.