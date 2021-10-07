Punjab: Five-member SAD delegation to visit Lakhimpur Kheri today

A high-level delegation of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri Thursday to meet the families of farmers who were killed last Sunday while protesting against the three farm laws, party president Sukhbir Badal said here today.

Sukhbir said “the delegation will also meet Uttar Pradesh government representatives and impress upon them to arrest the perpetrators of this ghastly act immediately. The SAD is very clear. All those responsible for this massacre should be put behind bars immediately”.

Sukhbir said the five-member delegation leaving for Lakhimpur Kheri included former union cabinet minister and Bathinda MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal, party MP in Rajya Sabha Balwinder Singh Bhundur, former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, SGPC president Jagir Kaur and Akali leader Bikram Singh Majithia.