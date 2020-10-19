Punjab: Five booked for extorting money from businessman

A case under sections 389,170, and 120-B of the IPC was registered at Kharar (city) police station.

Kharar police booked five persons including two women for allegedly impersonating public servants and demanding money from a Chandigarh-based businessman, in whose company the two women accused were employed. Police arrested one woman, while the other four accused are on a run.

The complainant in the case, Raj Kumar, a Nayagaon resident said that he had started a village guest house in Sector 25-D, in partnership.

According to Raj Kumar, he had given an advertisement on OLX to hire two women staffers at his village guest house, following which the two women had approached him and visited his office. Subsequently, Raj had hired both the women on a monthly salary of Rs 9,000.

Raj Kumar further said that both the women- Rajwinder Kaur and Usha Rani were to join work on September 22, but they did not come. “At the time of joining, I asked both the women to submit their documents, including copies of their Aadhaar cards, but they did not get the copies and said that they would submit the documents after joining work,” the complainant told the police.

Later, allegedly, accused Usha Rani called Raj’s partner and asked him to give Rs 15,000, but he refused.

Raj alleged, “On October 15, both Rajwinder Kaur and Usha Rani had come to his office with three of their unidentified accomplices. One of them had told us that he was posted as an Assistant Sub-Inspector at Kharar (city) police station, other said he was the brother of a DSP level officer while the third said that he was the brother of Rajwinder Kaur. They started demanding money and said we had misbehaved with the two women.”

Accused Usha Rani also called Raj Kumar to come to Kharar with Rs five lakh, but Raj informed the police, following which a trap was laid and accused Rajwinder Kaur was arrested.

A case under sections 389,170, and 120-B of the IPC was registered at Kharar (city) police station.

Two arrested for abduction, extortion

Mohali: Zirakpur police arrested two persons who had allegedly abducted and extorted money from a Himachal Pradesh resident. One person is said to be absconding.

Vidhul Jlaik, told the police that he had come to Zirakpur on October 16 to meet his friend, but three men identified as Gagandeep Singh, Gurpreet Singh and Sanjeev Kumar abducted him and extorted money from his family, following which the three were booked. ENS

One arrested with marijuana and sharp weapons

Mohali: Phase XI police arrested a man with 220 gm ganja and sharp-edged weapons, on Sunday. The police also recovered a metal cutter from the accused.

The accused was identified as Sagar, a resident of Sector 52. He was arrested from near the Industrial Area, Phase IX. Police officer said that he might have been involved in thefts.

The police officers said that Sagar was caught at a special naka set up at the railway road T-point. “The accused started fleeing after seeing the police naka. He was arrested on the spot,” a police officer said.

On checking, police recovered 220 gm ganja, two knives, one metal cutter, four mobile phones, two car keys and two bike keys.

Police booked Sagar under relevant sections of the IPC, the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Arms Act.

A police officer probing the case told The Indian Express that the accused might have involved in thefts in the area and added that they could recover stolen items on his interrogation.

“During the preliminary investigation, it came out that the accused used to buy stolen property. He might be a member of a gang operating in the city,” the officer added. ENS

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.