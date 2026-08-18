In first-ever tree census for a Punjab city, Ludhiana maps and geo-tags 2 lakh trees

The census assumes significance as the industrial city continues to grapple with severe air pollution, over-concretisation and minimal tree cover.

Two lakh trees have been mapped, geo-tagged and entered into a digital database across several parameters in Ludhiana, marking the first-ever tree census conducted for a Punjab city.

The census assumes significance as the industrial city continues to grapple with severe air pollution, over-concretisation and minimal tree cover.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Ojasvi Alankar, Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, said the tree census was conducted as per the Tree Preservation Policy for Non-Forest Government and Public Lands 2024, notified by the Punjab government’s Department of Forests and Wildlife Preservation.

“In Punjab, Ludhiana is the first city to have this census done. The 2024 policy directed that a digital tree database be prepared within one year. The company was selected through open tendering based on the lowest financial bid, for Rs 29 per tree,” said Alankar.