Punjab: First lot of 50,000 smartphones in; to be first distributed among girl students

The first consignment of 50,000 smartphones have arrived in Punjab and they would soon be distributed among girl students of classed 11 and 12 with priority to those who do not have such device so that it could help them during Covid crisis, Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh Tuesday said.

Free smartphones to youth was a pre-poll promise of the Congress party. It had got youths to fill forms to claim a smartphone if Congress was voted to power.

Amarinder informed about the smartphones reaching state while interacting with the Punjab Youth Congress president Brinder Dhillon and his team during a video conference. The youth Congress raised the issue of delay in fulfilling the party’s poll promise of distributing free smartphones to youths.

The phones are manufactured by Lava. The company was the first to announce to shift base to India after tension between India and Pakistan.

Amid India-China border tensions, Amarinder had said on June 29, “We will check what is China’s involvement in this (company) and to what extent. And then we will take a decision.” He had also asked the BJP-led Centre to return donation by several Chinese firms to the PM-CARES Fund.

An official release quoting Amarinder said, “The Chief Minister said the first batch of 50,000 smartphones had arrived from the company, which had now clarified that it had no connection with China.”

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal too had told The Indian Express last week that they did not want to place any order with a Chinese company. “Certainly, benefitting Chinese companies when PLA is killing our sons on border is not on our agenda,” he had said.

Amarinder asked his chief principal secretary, Suresh Kumar, to designate an officer to apprise the Youth Congress of the state government’s various achievements and other socio-political issues, such as the probe into the Bargari sacrilege case, to help them check the spread of misinformation.

He also directed the DCs and SSPs to regularly interact with PYC district presidents to resolve their issues and concerns.

The state government, he said, has fulfilled 435 of the 562 promises listed in the Congress 2017 poll manifesto, and was well on track to implement the rest in the current term.

Such government achievements needed to be effectively communicated to the people and the officer to be designated for this purpose would serve as a one-point source of information for the PYC, said the CM.

On his attention being drawn to complaints of rampant corruption at the lower levels of the government, the CM assured an immediate probe and suitable action by the Vigilance Bureau.

