From Amritsar to West Bengal: All about Punjab’s first Amrit Bharat Express

New weekly train to New Jalpaiguri promises Vande Bharat-like comfort at low fares, linking Punjab with UP, Bihar and West Bengal

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarMay 14, 2026 09:14 PM IST
Ravneet Singh Bittu railway Punjab's first Amrit Bharat trainUnion Minister Ravneet Bittu flags off Punjab’s first Amrit Bharat Express from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri (Express Photo)
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Punjab on Thursday got its first Amrit Bharat Express, with Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu flagging off the weekly train connecting Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal — a route that stretches across north and eastern India, from Punjab to Assam’s gateway region.

The Amrit Bharat Express (14664/14663) is the 65th such train introduced in the country and the first to originate from Punjab under the Centre’s new non-AC, affordable long-distance rail service programme.

Running between Amritsar Junction and New Jalpaiguri, the train will pass through major cities and towns in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, including Ludhiana, Ambala, Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Forbesganj and Siliguri, before reaching the eastern corridor close to Assam and the Northeast.

Also Read | Amritsar-New Jalpaiguri Amrit Bharat Express: check train number, route, stops, timings

Describing it as “a train for the common man”, Bittu said the service had been designed primarily for labourers, workers and middle-class passengers who seek affordable long-distance travel without compromising on comfort.

“Every facility is like Vande Bharat, except AC,” the minister said while addressing the gathering at the flagging-off ceremony.

The train features push-pull technology and advanced LHB coaches aimed at improving speed and ride quality. It is equipped with CCTV cameras, fire safety systems, mobile charging points, modern toilets and upgraded interiors. Railway officials said the berth design had also been modified to improve passenger movement inside coaches at night.

Highlighting the affordability factor, Bittu said sleeper-class fares for journeys of nearly 1,000 km would remain within reach of ordinary passengers. He contrasted the pricing with premium train services, saying the objective was to provide modern facilities at economical fares.

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Also Read | Railway Board approves new Amrit Bharat train for Uttar Pradesh: Check route, stops, timings

The minister also underlined the religious and social significance of the new route, saying it would improve connectivity for devotees visiting Sri Harmandir Sahib, besides boosting tourism to places such as Jallianwala Bagh and the Attari-Wagah border retreat ceremony.

“People from West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will now get direct connectivity to Sri Amritsar Sahib,” he said, adding that pilgrims and low-income families would particularly benefit from the service.

The Amrit Bharat train programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30, 2023. With the launch of the Amritsar–New Jalpaiguri service, the number of operational Amrit Bharat trains across the country has risen to 65.

Alongside the launch, Bittu also announced a major redevelopment plan for Amritsar railway station. The station will be upgraded at an estimated cost of Rs 402 crore, while another Rs 100 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of five new platforms.

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The revamped station will include a multi-storey complex on the northern side, commercial space, new subways, lifts, escalators and upgraded parking facilities. A dedicated maintenance shed for Vande Bharat trains will also come up in Amritsar.

According to the Railway Ministry, Punjab’s railway allocation for 2026-27 has been increased to Rs 5,673 crore, with infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 26,000 crore currently underway across the state.

Kamaldeep Singh Brar
Kamaldeep Singh Brar

Kamaldeep Singh Brar is a Principal Correspondent at The Indian Express, primarily covering Amritsar and the Majha region of Punjab. He is one of the publication's key reporters for stories involving the Akal Takht, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC), and the sensitive socio-political issues of the border districts. Core Beats & Specializations Religious & Panthic Affairs: He has deep expertise in the internal workings of the Akal Takht and SGPC, frequently reporting on religious sentences (Tankhah), Panthic politics, and the influence of Sikh institutions. National Security & Crime: His reporting covers cross-border drug smuggling, drone activities from Pakistan, and the activities of radical groups. Regional Politics: He is the primary correspondent for the Majha belt, covering elections and political shifts in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, and Gurdaspur. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His work in late 2025 has been centered on judicial developments, local body elections, and religious controversies: 1. Religious Politics & Akal Takht "Akal Takht pronounces religious sentences against former Jathedar Giani Gurbachan Singh" (Dec 8, 2025): Covering the historic decision to hold the former Jathedar guilty for granting a pardon to Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim in 2015. "YouTube suspends SGPC’s channel for a week over video on 1984 Army action" (Nov 20, 2025): Reporting on the digital friction between global tech platforms and Sikh religious bodies. "As AAP govt grants Amritsar holy tag, a look at its fraught demand" (Nov 28, 2025): An analytical piece on the long-standing demand for declaring Amritsar a "holy city" and its political implications. 2. Crime & National Security "Mostly Khalistanis on Amritpal’s hit list: Punjab govt to High Court" (Dec 16, 2025): Reporting on the state government's claims regarding jailed MP Amritpal Singh orchestrating activity from prison. "Punjab man with links to Pakistan’s ISI handlers killed in encounter" (Nov 20, 2025): Detailing a police operation in Amritsar involving "newly refurbished" firearms likely sent from across the border. "15 schools in Amritsar get bomb threat emails; police launch probe" (Dec 12, 2025): Covering the panic and police response to mass threats against educational institutions. 3. Political Analysis & Elections "AAP wins 12 of 15 zones in SAD stronghold Majitha" (Dec 19, 2025): Highlighting a significant shift in the 2025 rural elections where the Akali Dal lost its grip on a traditional fortress. "Tarn Taran bypoll: woman faces threats after complaining to CM Mann about drug menace" (Nov 9, 2025): A ground report on the personal risks faced by citizens speaking out against the illegal drug trade in border villages. "AAP wins Tarn Taran bypoll, but SAD finds silver lining" (Nov 14, 2025): Analyzing the 2025 assembly by-election results and the surprising performance of Independents backed by radical factions. 4. Human Interest "Two couples and a baby: Punjab drug addiction tragedy has new victims" (Nov 20, 2025): A tragic investigative piece about parents selling an infant to fund their addiction. "Kashmiri women artisans debut at Amritsar’s PITEX" (Dec 8, 2025): A feature on financial independence initiatives for rural women at the Punjab International Trade Expo. Signature Beat Kamaldeep is known for his nuanced understanding of border dynamics. His reporting often highlights the "drug crisis in the underprivileged localities" (like Muradpur in Tarn Taran, Nov 9, 2025), providing a voice to marginalized communities affected by addiction and administrative neglect. X (Twitter): @kamalsbrar ... Read More

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