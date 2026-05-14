From Amritsar to West Bengal: All about Punjab’s first Amrit Bharat Express

Union Minister Ravneet Bittu flags off Punjab’s first Amrit Bharat Express from Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri (Express Photo)

Punjab on Thursday got its first Amrit Bharat Express, with Union Minister of State for Railways Ravneet Singh Bittu flagging off the weekly train connecting Amritsar to New Jalpaiguri in West Bengal — a route that stretches across north and eastern India, from Punjab to Assam’s gateway region.

The Amrit Bharat Express (14664/14663) is the 65th such train introduced in the country and the first to originate from Punjab under the Centre’s new non-AC, affordable long-distance rail service programme.

Running between Amritsar Junction and New Jalpaiguri, the train will pass through major cities and towns in Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal, including Ludhiana, Ambala, Gorakhpur, Raxaul, Sitamarhi, Forbesganj and Siliguri, before reaching the eastern corridor close to Assam and the Northeast.