Punjab firm comes up with anti-infective wear for life after lockdown

BUOYED BY the success of its indigenously designed anti-Covid hazmat suits for which Hindustan Latex Limited placed an order for a whopping one million pieces, Punjab-based firm JCT Limited, Phagwara, has now also turned its focus on life after the end of the lockdown. It has come up with another range of safety wear under the ‘JCT Sahayak’ category of the company.

The new range of anti-infective wear has been given the brand name of JCT’s ‘VB Go’ — which stands for ‘Viral Bacteria Go’. The ‘VB Go’ range of infective wears includes school uniforms, industrial coveralls, safety wear for the hospitality industry and other segments.

For ‘VB Go’, JCT has partnered with Sweden-based Polygiene AB to use the latter’s patented ‘Viral Off’ anti-viral technology in its new range.

The firm’s Strategic Business Development Director Priya Thapar said that like the PP hazmat suits, which are being manufactured under ‘JCT Rakshak’ category, the new range is also indigenous in nature and that the Swedish firm’s technology would improve the wearability of the garment by by making it softer and more comfortable.

“JCT has been involved in the production and export of anti-infective medical wear for the last 15 years to our customers in Europe, USA and UK. We are now launching this new line in India as I firmly believe anti-infective garments will be the new normal,” Priya told The Indian Express.

“We see a lot of potential in supplying fabrics for kids’ wear, school uniforms, industrial coveralls, hospitality industry and many more segments under the new brand. We believe that anti-infective wear is going to be very crucial as safety from disease will be the new normal for all user segments,” said Priya, adding that other potential segments included paramilitary forces, police and sanitisation staff.

Under the new brand, JCT will also offer masks at affordable prices. The samples of masks, Priya said, had already been sent for testing to UK and Japan.

Behind the latest brand of JCT is the post lockdown scenario, when the industrial sector restarts operations in full force. For that, the anti-infective wear would play a key role and in the process “workers could get best chance to keep their jobs”, said the firm.

"The anti-infective wear will be nothing more than what one has been wearing already. instead of using a normal coverall, one will be wearing a coverall which will have some of the properties which will deter the

