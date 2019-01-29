Punjab: Finance Commission visit from today, state to raise farm loan waiver, militancy-related debt

After deriding the Akali Dal government for 10 years for holding militancy-related debt responsible for the state’s financial woes, the Congress government in Punjab is now set to raise the issue with the 15th Finance Commission, which will visit the state for three days starting on Tuesday. In the memorandum prepared for the Commission, the government has also sought a debt waiver for all farmers.

The debt on the state is expected to touch Rs 2.11 lakh crore mark by the end of this fiscal. The militancy-related debt was actually the cost of central security agencies deployed in the state during the trouble-torn days of terrorism. The state was unable to pay it off during the years of militancy, making the Centre consider it as a Special Term Loan to be repaid later.

The state government had got several waivers during last 20 years

A government functionary said that even after that Punjab is saddled with problem of huge debt. The state government now plans to seek another waiver from the Commission. “Where is the harm? Even if we get small amount?” said an official. In opposition, the Congress often criticised the previous government of spending recklessly and then blaming the state’s fiscal troubles on militancy-related debt.

Farm loan waiver is another issue that will be raised. As per the last State Level Bankers Committee assessment, the debt on Punjab farm households is Rs 59,000 crore. “We are not mentioning any figure as the debt may go up when the FC will submit its report,” said a functionary.

The issue of Rs 31,000 crore Special Term Loan for purchase of food grains is also on the memorandum. The state is seeking its settlement as the Chief Minister has taken up the issue with Prime Minister several times.

The Finance Commission, led by its chairman N K Singh, would be meeting the Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and other Cabinet ministers on Tuesday.