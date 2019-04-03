Punjab FDA officer’s murder: Ropar administration may act against gun house from where accused bought revolver

The Ropar district administration is likely to take action against the Morinda-based gun house from where Balwinder Singh — accused in the murder case of Punjab’s Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) officer Dr Neha Shoree — had purchased the murder weapon, a .32 bore revolver.

Advertising

Balwinder, who had shot himself soon after killing the officer, had bought the revolver and 20 cartridges from Vipin Gun House for Rs 92,000 on March 12.

Two days before he shot Shoree, Balwinder, who was working in the emergency department of Choudhary Hospital in Kurali was sacked on March 28. Two days later, he shot Shoree in her office at Kharar. The hospital’s owner Dr Rajinder Singh told Newsline that he sacked Balwinder due to “under performance”.

Read | Husband seeks CBI probe, suspects drug mafia, professional rival

Advertising

Asked whether this was a point of investigation in their case, police refused to comment. The district administration told Chandigarh Newsline that the gun house owner was bound to inform them about the purchase of weapon within a week, but did not do so. A senior officer, privy to the findings of the inquiry conducted by the additional deputy commissioner, said, “For such a violation, the home department can cancel the gun house’s licence.”

Ropar’s Deputy Commissioner Dr Sumit Jarangal shall be sending the inquiry report to the state’s home department by the end of this week for further action.

“Our inquiry has found that the gun house owner did not inform the district administration about sale of weapon. If the gun house owner had informed us in the stipulated time of one week, we could have asked the licence holder to deposit his weapon,” Dr Jarangal told Newsline.

However, the gun house owner, Vipin Kumar, said, “It was not my duty to inform the district administration. I issued the bill with my gun house’s stamp to Balwinder Singh. It was Balwinder’s duty to inform the area tehsildar and get the weapon registered on his arms licence. Balwinder appeared normal to me. He stayed at my shop for around half an hour. He purchased the weapon, went to the bank and transferred the money in my account.”