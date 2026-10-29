Punjab drug crisis: Father died 14 months ago; now teenage son found dead

A 17-year-old in Punjab’s Fazilka district became the latest victim of the state’s drug crisis after he was found dead on Wednesday night in a suspected drug overdose case, 14 months after his father allegedly died under similar circumstances.
Abhijot Singh was found dead on a bed in an abandoned house in Ghattianwali Jattan village, where drug users allegedly gathered to procure and consume drugs. His father, Harjinder Singh, had been found dead near a canal in June 2025 and, according to villagers, had also been injecting synthetic drugs.
Abhijot, who is survived by his mother and grandmother, discontinued his studies after Class 10. He had returned from a de-addiction centre just two days before he was found dead, police sources said.
The teenager’s death comes at a time when the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is under pressure after the police ‘seized’ the body of a man who had died of a suspected overdose, and amid an agitation over the killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota.
Lighter, syringe found near body: Villagers
According to villagers, after Abhijot failed to return home on Wednesday night, his family members and other villagers began searching for him. They eventually found his body. A lighter, silver foil and a used syringe without a needle were also found alongside the bed, villagers alleged.
The police have registered an FIR on murder charges against five people based on the statement of Abhijot’s mother, Harpreet Kaur. “Two people who allegedly supplied drugs to him have been arrested. A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death,” Gaganjit Singh, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Fazilka, said.
Police officials confirmed that Harpreet Kaur has shared information regarding Harjinder Singh’s death in her statement. The family used to own 40 acres of ancestral land, but the holding has now reduced to around seven acres, villagers said.