Punjab drug crisis: Father died 14 months ago; now teenage son found dead

A 17-year-old in Punjab’s Fazilka district became the latest victim of the state’s drug crisis after he was found dead on Wednesday night in a suspected drug overdose case, 14 months after his father allegedly died under similar circumstances.

Abhijot Singh was found dead on a bed in an abandoned house in Ghattianwali Jattan village, where drug users allegedly gathered to procure and consume drugs. His father, Harjinder Singh, had been found dead near a canal in June 2025 and, according to villagers, had also been injecting synthetic drugs.

Abhijot, who is survived by his mother and grandmother, discontinued his studies after Class 10. He had returned from a de-addiction centre just two days before he was found dead, police sources said.