KMSC launches indefinite rail roko stir on Gurdaspur track, 10 trains cancelled

At least 10 trains were cancelled, six short terminated and another four trains had to be diverted on Wednesday after Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC) launched an indefinite rail roko agitation at Gurdaspur railway station in protest against their pending demands, according to information revealed by Ferozepur railway division. Farmers sat on the track by spreading ‘durries’. A few of them also plan to sleep on the track by putting mattresses and erecting tents at the protest site, said Baljinder Singh Talwandi, press secretary of KMSC.

This belt has sugarcane-growing farmers, who claimed that their pending dues of sugarcane crop haven’t been cleared yet. Apart from this, farmers are unhappy with the compensation amount being given under Bharatmala project – a highway development scheme launched by the central government.

Members of KMSC from Majha region of Punjab participated in the dharna on day one.

KMSC general secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said, “We had staged a three-hour rail roko on January 29 at more than a dozen places in Punjab over various demands, including the above-mentioned ones. We had planned a ‘pakka’ dharna at Gurdaspur rail track, but then the district administration authorities of Gurdaspur assured us of a solution soon. Although a few meetings did take place subsequently, nothing satisfactory has come out of it till now. So, we had no choice but to launch this rail roko at Gurdaspur again. This time we won’t leave until our demands are met.”

It may be noted that KMSC had earlier staged month-long dharnas at different toll plazas from December 15, 2022, to January 15, 2023, seeking reasonable toll charges.

KMSC had a few meetings in November and December last year with the deputy commissioners of various districts such as Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, etc., over their pending demands. It also had a meeting with Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in the first week of December.

“None of our meetings bore fruit. We had been protesting to seek minimum support price (MSP) for crops as a legal guarantee, to seek government’s stand on Zira liquor factory, to seek better compensation for farmers under the Bharatmala project, to seek pending payment of sugarcane farmers, etc. For toll plazas, we want that the government should reduce toll charges and shouldn’t charge road tax when a new vehicle is purchased. The toll should not blow a hole in consumers’ pocket,” said Pandher.

He added, “We also fully support Quami Insaaf Morcha’s protest at Mohali for the release of ‘Bandi Singhs’ (Sikh prisoners) and we did participate in its protest on February 1.”