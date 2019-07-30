Punjab: Farmers face seed shortage as re-sowing begins in five districts

A WEEK after heavy rains and Ghaggar breach hit crops spread over 90,000 acres in five districts of Punjab, re-sowing is slowly picking up in many areas. The re-sowing activity is mainly focused at Sangrur, Patiala and parts of Muktsar.

Advertising

While Department of Agriculture claimed that they were helping farmers in getting Basmati 1121 or 1509 varieties for re-sowing, farmers said that seedlings were in short supply forcing them to sowing paddy varieties yet again.

Re-sowing has started much before special girdawari as farmers don’t want to lose any time for re-sowing. In Sangrur, crops over nearly 15,500 acres in six villages of Moonak area were damaged, while over 48,000 acres in Patiala area took a hit. In Muktsar, area affected was of more than 28,000 acres, however re-sowing will be required on nearly 7400 acres area of Muktsar, in all the six villages of Sangrur and parts of Patiala villages, revealed information from Department of Agriculture.

Babu Singh, a farmer of Surjan Bhaini village of Moonak in Sangrur, said,”Not even an inch under any crop survived in our village. We are busy in re-sowing these days. I am sowing early maturing variety CR 202 of paddy as I found its seedlings. I am not finding any other variety from Agriculture Department. We are already in shock because of total loss of our crop.”

Advertising

He added that most people in his village were transplanting this variety, while some were just banking on compensation from the state government.

Ranbir Singh Mahal of Bhunder Bhaini said,”My 17 acres of crop has been damaged. Our entire village is doing re-sowing of basmasti or late varieties of paddy. We are not getting any help from department rather our relatives in Haryana or other parts are helping us in providing seedlings. Re-sowing has been done in nearly 40 per cent of the village land as we cannot wait for officials to come and do girdawari.”

In Muktsar, Agriculture Department has suggested that farmers should sow either maize, gwar, green fodder if they don’t get paddy seedlings as per demand.

Balwinder Brar, Chief Agriculture Officer, Muktsar admitted that people might face shortage of seedlings of paddy and hence stated that they can also try for maize.

Meanwhile, farmers will be getting compensation at that rate of Rs 12,000 per acre if damage is 100 per cent. Swatanter Kumar, Director Agriculture, while talking with The Indian Express said,”We are helping farmers in getting late varieties of paddy or basmati. Re-sowing as of now is going on in Sangrur and Patiala areas.”