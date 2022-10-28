Punjab agrees to farmers’ demands, 21-day Dreamland Colony dharna to be called off tomorrow

The ongoing dharna by Punjab farmers under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) aka BKU Ugrahan outside Sangrur’s Dreamland Housing Colony – where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has taken a house on rent – will be called off on Saturday afternoon on its 21st day.

The announcement was made by Punjab’s Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and confirmed by the president of the Punjab’s farmers’ organisation Joginder Singh Ugrahan Friday afternoon after both the parties held an hour-long meeting at Patiala.

The latest development comes after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government gave in writing on how and when it will be implementing the demands raised by the farmers, such as allowing farmers to level their uneven fields and not making mining act applicable in the uneven areas like Bathinda.

Pakka dharna, which began on October 9, was impacting the poll campaign of AAP in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat as the protesting farmers had been alleging that AAP was making ‘ false’ promises to the masses in poll-bound states, while farmers in Punjab were protesting on roads.

Minister Dhaliwal said that the government held an elaborate meeting with a five-member committee of BKU Ugrahan in which each and every demand of farmers was discussed in detail. “We have given in writing about our commitment regarding all the demands. Now the union members have assured that they will lift the dharna Saturday afternoon,” he said.

The dharna will be lifted after a ‘victory rally’ by the farmers outside Dreamland Colony on Saturday afternoon, said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan, BKU Ugrahan general secretary.

Ugrahan said, “We had earlier given a call for a massive gathering on October 29 as the government was acting as a mute spectator. This rally will be now taken out as a victory rally as a precursor to lifting the dharna. Our dharna has been continuing day and night on the road. We even celebrated Diwali on the road. It was our fourth consecutive Diwali on the roads.”

Ugrahan said that though Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann had verbally agreed to most of their demands on October 7 there was no official word from him.

Two farmers had died at the protest site to date – one Gurcharan Singh, 65, who died of a snake bite on October 13, and Karnail Singh Akai, 75, of Akai village in Sangrur died of a heart attack on October 21. Their bodies are kept in the mortuary of Rajindra Medical College, Patiala.

The bodies will be cremated on Sunday as the government has agreed to pay a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each, provide a government job to one member of each family and waive of farm loan of these families, said Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan.

According to the allegations of farmers, they were being booked with mining charges when they dug fields to level them.

Other demands by the farmers include pending compensation for damaged cotton crops due to pink bollworms and white flies. They have sought relaxation of moisture norms for paddy crops coming in mandis.

It is learnt that the minister has agreed on almost every demand in writing and a time-bound detail will be revealed by Saturday afternoon.

Apart from Joginder Singh Ugrahan, senior vice-president of the union Shingara Singh Mann, and three more office bearers attended the meeting.