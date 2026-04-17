Punjab farmers defer rail roko protest over wheat procurement delay

Like thousands of farmers in Punjab, Labh Singh has been waiting for the procurement of his crop in a Bathinda mandi for the past week (Express Photo)

Farmer unions in Punjab postponed a statewide ‘rail roko’ agitation, originally scheduled for Friday at 21 locations across the state, by three days after discussions with government officials.

The Punjab chapter of the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), five unions of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) Punjab chapter, and the Azad Kisan Morcha (AKM) were leading the agitation to demand the immediate start of wheat procurement.

“The decision was taken after leaders of KMM, SKM, and AKM held an online meeting on Friday. Government officials approached us and assured us that procurement arrangements would be improved soon. They also informed us that procurement has already begun in several mandis. Therefore, we have decided to give both the Punjab and central governments three days, failing which we will resume the agitation to press for our demands,” a farmer leader said.