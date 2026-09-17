Premium

Rs 2.5 crore as carbon credits: In a first, farmers reap harvest of good practices

The payment is based on verified carbon credits attributed to a farmer, and not linked to acreage. The first set of payments covered thousands of acres, with over 50,000 carbon credits generated.

Rs 2.5 cr as carbon credits: In a first, farmers reap harvest of good practicesFarmers in Punjab, Haryana who received financial aid for reducing stubble burning and economising fertiliser use, among other such measures, are being felicitated in Ludhiana. Express
Written by: Anju Agnihotri Chaba
4 min readJalandharSep 17, 2026 07:10 AM IST First published on: Sep 17, 2026 at 07:10 AM IST

For the first time in India, farmers have earned carbon credit payments for improved agricultural practices. The first beneficiaries are around 2,500 farmers — 1,400-odd from Punjab and the rest from Haryana.

The payment is based on verified carbon credits attributed to a farmer, and not linked to acreage. The first set of payments covered thousands of acres, with over 50,000 carbon credits generated. Farmers received around Rs 3,000-Rs 15,000, with the total amounting to around Rs 2.50 crore.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
newsguard-logo
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments