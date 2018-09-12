Punjab farmers can lead fight against stubble burning in country, says Governor V P Singh

Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore at a ‘Kisan Mela’ Tuesday. (Express) Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore at a ‘Kisan Mela’ Tuesday. (Express)

Citing their role in leading the country’s Green Revolution in the 1960s, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore on Tuesday urged the farmers to lead the fight against stubble burning in the country. “Punjab farmers can become role models for the whole country by adopting mechanised disposal of stubble instead of setting it on fire,” Badnore, also the Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), said while inaugurating a ‘Kisan Mela’ at the university.

Pointing towards profit maximisation by having strong farmer-trader linkages, he urged the farmers to form an organisation comprising farmers and producers.

He also encouraged farmers to curb unnecessary expenditure by renting agricultural equipment rather than purchasing it.

In his welcome speech, PAU vice-chancellor Dr Baldev Singh Dhillon, thanked the state’s farmers for supporting Kisan Melas. “We learn from these fairs. They help us reorient research learnings at the university to benefit farmers,” Dhillon said.

Stressing on the theme of the fair — ‘manage crop residue efficiently, enhance soil fertility’ — Dhillon asked farmers to “restrain from burning of paddy straw to save Mother Earth”.

“Since, we are largely utilising resources of the land, it is also our utmost duty to preserve and conserve its resources for the benefit of our future generations,” Dhillon said.

He also recommended the use of techniques — happy seeder and Super SMS — as an alternative to stubble burning.

PAU Member Board of Management Dr D S Brar stressed on the need to save the environment by frugal use of pesticides, restrain from stubble burning and by diversification of resource generation.

