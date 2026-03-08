Farmers’ column: A ‘purple’ revolution: 27-yr-old reaping rewards of a new and unusual seed potato variety

Punjab, particularly its Doaba region, has long been known as a major hub for seed potatoes, traditionally producing several varieties that are mostly brown on the outside and white or yellow inside.

However, Gurjot Singh, a young progressive farmer from Matta village in Faridkot district of Malwa region of the state is now working to transform the region into a centre for a new and unusual seed potato variety, which is purple both from outside and inside.

According to the farmer, the production of purple potatoes can lead to earnings anywhere between Rs 6 to 20 lakh per acre depending upon the quality and marketing.

“Unlike conventional potatoes, this variety is deep purple in colour, sugar-free, rich in vitamin C and antioxidants, and is considered suitable even for people managing conditions such as diabetes or joint pain, based on nutritional studies. With its high anthocyanin content — the same natural compound found in blueberries — the purple potato is gaining attention as a nutrient-dense and health-friendly food, and we are now producing both seed and table potatoes while expanding its cultivation through contract farming,” Gurjot, 27, of Navraj Seed Farm in Matta said.

He said that he first saw such potatoes in big retail stores in Delhi and Chandigarh at prices ranging between Rs 280 and Rs 400 per kilogram. Even in Punjab, several people who were aware about its health benefits and were well-off used to procure these imported potatoes from premium stores in India.

Gurjot said that when he first saw these potatoes in a store in Chandigarh, he purchased a few kilograms just to try growing them in his fields. However, he could not obtain any seed tubers from that purchase and therefore decided to import the seed.

A large amount of purple potato lying in the field. (Express Photo) A large amount of purple potato lying in the field. (Express Photo)

The journey began in 2022 when the farmer imported just a few bags (around 20 kg) of purple potato seed tubers from Bolivia in South America. He planted the seed on only a couple of marlas of land as a trial to see whether the crop could thrive in Punjab’s soil and climate. The experiment proved successful. From the small plot he produced enough seeds to sow three kanals of land. In the following season, the seeds harvested from those kanals were multiplied again and planted on around three acres. Within a few years the crop expanded rapidly. By the fourth year Gurjot was cultivating purple potatoes on about 35 acres of his own land, while another 25 acres are now being developed through contract farming.

Story continues below this ad

Interestingly, when India officially launched its own purple potato variety ‘Kufri Jamunia’ in August 2024 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, farmers like Gurjot had already begun cultivating the variety two years earlier. The variety ‘Kufri Jamunia’ was developed by scientists at the Central Potato Research Institute.

Purple potatoes are believed to have originated in the Andean region of South America, particularly in Bolivia and neighbouring Peru, where coloured potatoes have been cultivated for centuries. These potatoes are increasingly valued worldwide because of their high concentration of anthocyanins, powerful antioxidants responsible for their deep purple colour.

“The approximate anthocyanin content in foods shows that purple sweet potato contains about 500 milligrams per cup, while blueberries has about 600 milligrams per cup. Purple potatoes can contain up to 800 milligrams per cup depending on the variety. A higher intake of anthocyanins has been linked to several health benefits including improved cholesterol levels, better eye health and a reduced risk of heart disease, certain cancers and diabetes,” he said.

He added that in countries such as the United States, purple potatoes are often used in salads, smoothies and vegan foods and are even used to make dairy-free ice cream.

Story continues below this ad

According to Gurjot, the crop adapts well to the climatic conditions of Punjab, which are relatively fungus-free and therefore suitable for producing disease-free seed potatoes. The average production can reach around 400 bags of 50 kilograms each per acre. He added that the shelf life of these potatoes is nearly double that of normal potatoes because their peel is thicker, while the tuber size is similar to conventional potatoes and does not develop cracks.

For fertilisation, he applies similar quantities used for other potato varieties, including about two bags of DAP along with potash and urea, which supply nitrogen necessary for root development. He said that although fertiliser requirements are almost the same as other potato varieties, and wheat crop, purple potato cultivation can generate seven to ten times higher production compared with wheat and almost 30 to 40 per cent more than other prevalent potato varieties in Punjab while the the produce’s price is almost double compared with wheat and much higher than other potato.

Beyond selling fresh produce, Gurjot has focused on seed multiplication, which offers higher returns. Last season, he sold purple potato seeds at Rs 5,000 per bag of 50 kilograms. From a single acre, the farm produced approximately 200 quintals of seed potatoes, making the crop economically attractive.

Gurjot said that even if farmers get slightly lower yield or price, the crop can still generate between Rs 6 lakh and Rs 20 lakh per acre while the expenditure is not more than Rs 50,000 to Rs 60,000 per acre. He added that if more farmers begin cultivating it in the future, prices may come down, but it will still remain more profitable than the prevalent potato varieties in Punjab because of its high nutritional properties and suitability even for people who avoid normal potatoes because of high starch and sugar content.

Story continues below this ad

He further said that the crop duration is around 90 to 100 days and is sown in October or November with harvesting taking place around February or March, similar to other potato crops. The crop can produce around 200 quintals within this period.

According to the farmer, the potatoes can be used to prepare several dishes such as aaloo parantha, tikki, French fries, halwa, and other food products.

This season, when normal potatoes were selling at only Rs 2 to Rs 3 per kilogram in the market, Gurjot said he was able to sell purple potatoes for table consumption at around Rs 28 per kilogram in the wholesale market. Fresh potatoes of this variety are also sold in markets such as Delhi where prices remain significantly higher than ordinary potatoes during low-price seasons.

“To meet growing demand, I have adopted a contract farming model under which farmers receive seed tubers from his farm and cultivate the crop on their land. After harvest, a part of the produce is returned as seed for further multiplication. This system allows the variety to spread quickly while maintaining quality seed production,” the farmer said.

Story continues below this ad

Gurjot’s agricultural journey began early as he started farming at just 14 years of age. After completing his law degree in early 20s he decided to dedicate full time to agriculture. His family originally owned only eight acres of land inherited nearly five decades ago. Over the years, through continuous investment in farming and crop diversification, the family has expanded its holdings to around 67 acres.

Along with purple potatoes, Gurjot also cultivates several other potato types including Pinto Hold, a camouflage potato variety, red potato varieties such as Esmee, Marium, and other Pakistani varieties not common in India on 22 acres while continuing to experiment with new cultivars.

“With rising global demand for nutrient-rich functional foods, the success of purple potato cultivation highlights the potential for Punjab farmers to diversify into high-value specialty crops,” he concluded.