Punjab: Farmer dies by suicide, in video blames two commission agents for extreme step

A 40-year-old farmer, Ranjit Singh, allegedly died by suicide at Amritsar’s Harsha Chhina village on Saturday Before hanging himself from the fan, Singh recorded a video where he blamed two commission agents — Satinderpal Singh and Jagroop Singh — for his economic plight. Satinderpal is also Sarpanch of village Varnali.

Police have registered a case under Section 306 (abetment to suicide) against both Satinderpal and Jagroop at Rajasansi police station.

Family members of the deceased have alleged that Ranjit had taken loan of around Rs 4 lakh from both accused and returned later.

However, he was being allegedly harassed by accused even after returning the loan. Loan was taken for the agriculture purpose.

Ranjit’s younger brother, Pardeep Singh, said, “My brother Ranjit Singh had told my mother Sharanjit Kaur that the accused had been harassing him over the Rs 4 lakh. He had also told us that he had already paid the borrowed money to the commission agents. However, the accused had been threatening him to lodge a case in the court and asking for Rs 4 lakh more.”

In his purported video, Ranjit Singh said, “I had taken loan from both commission agents. I had returned the money. But both were not returning the cheques given to them at the time of taking loan and were harassing me. This is why I am committing suicide.”

