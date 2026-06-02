Cadet from Punjab’s Mai Bhago prep school secures AIR 1 in Air Force Academy merit list

Two female cadets from Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute in Punjab have cracked top national rankings to secure commissions in the Defence Services and the NDA. (File Photo)

Mehakpreet Kaur, daughter of a farmer and a homemaker from Ropar district of Punjab, has secured All India Rank 1 in the merit list of Air Force Academy, a senior officer said Tuesday.

Sharing the information, Maj Gen JS Sandhu (retd), Director of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, Mohali, said that apart from Mehakpreet, another girl cadet of the institute, Komalpreet Kaur, has been selected to join the National Defence Academy (NDA).

“Mehakpreet is the daughter of Amarjit Singh, a farmer by profession and Rupinder Kaur, a homemaker, of village Paprali in Ropar. Komalpreet, who has secured AIR 18, will be joining the NDA, Khadakwasla. She is the daughter of Havildar Gurmeet Singh of the Army and Baljit Kaur, who are residents of village Shahura in Amritsar,” Maj Gen Sandhu said.