Centre, Captain govt playing friendly matches to suppress farmers’ movement, says Mann

AAP MP Bhagwant Mann at Vidhan Sabha. He said that for the last three months, the farmers of Punjab had been agitating on the streets, day and night, for their existence and to save their livelihood. (Photo: Jasbir Malhi)

THE AAM Aadmi Party (AAP) Punjab has accused Governor V P Singh Badnore of summoning Punjab officials “using the pretext of law and order and the remarks made by Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh, as a ploy to divert attention from the farmers’ movement”.

In a statement issued from party headquarters, AAP state president and MP Bhagwant Mann said, “Today every resident of Punjab was supporting the farmers’ movement in his own way, but the Captain Amarinder Singh-led state government and BJP want to divert people’s attention deliberately.”

He further said: “Following the policy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Governor was showing such seriousness in distracting people of Punjab from the farmers’ movement. Hundreds of youth are deprived of education due to non-availability of scholarships. Why does the Governor not call Punjab officials, when young boys and girls are beaten up badly by Punjab police for seeking employment.”

He further said that for the last three months, the farmers of Punjab had been agitating on the streets, day and night, for their existence and to save their livelihood. “Why did the Governor not take up the issue with the central government that the farmers of my state are in trouble?” asked Mann.

Lashing out at Amarinder on his statement that he was the Home Minister and the Governor should summon him, Mann said that the former had failed on every front. He said that ever since the Capt had taken charge as CM, “he had never walked out of his royal farmhouse and listened to the people of Punjab”.

“Captain Amarinder has failed on every front and is now working hand-in-glove with the Modi-led central government. The BJP and Capt government are playing friendly matches to suppress the farmers’ movement so that people’s attention can be drawn towards it,” he added.

“Now the people of Punjab have understood how the enemies of farmers, labourers, traders and businessmen were working together. Congress and BJP should learn a lesson from the people and apologise to the people of Punjab for their mistakes. He appealed to the people of Punjab to beware of the manoeuvres being used by Captain and Modi government to weaken the farmers’ movement.”