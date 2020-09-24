Punjab fake call centre: Five accused worked with insurance companies

A similar complaint was made by Ajudhya Dass Rajpoot, a resident of Sector 42, who also complained of being cheated of Rs 2 lakh on the pretext of Reliance Nippon insurance policy maturity.

Five out of the six accused arrested for running the fake call centre to cheat senior citizens on the pretext of providing them hefty insurance balance have worked with different insurance companies. Police investigation revealed that some of them have been attached with well-settled insurance agents and used to collect premium and monthly instalments on their behalf.

The six accused, identified as Yogesh Verma, Pranav, Manish Kumar Rai, Subham Bhardwaj, Arjun Yadav and Rakesh Kumar, were arrested from Zirakpur. Rs 4 lakh in cash and 30 cell phones along with several SIM cards obtained on fake documents were recovered from their possession. They are in three-day police custody.

Cyber cell Inspector Devinder Singh said, “Five out of six accused collected the record of insured people, especially senior citizens, who took hefty insurance policies. We are examining their previous background. The accused were working as genuine insurance agents as well. Efforts are being made to recover more cash, which was deposited by the two victims in bank accounts opened on the basis of fake identities.”

The cyber crime cell had received a complaint from Nirmal Singh of Sector 44, Chandigarh, who alleged that he had received a mobile phone call in June 2020. The caller talked about his old insurance policy and said that Rs 25 lakh of his insurance policy is balance at their end and if he wants to claim the same amount then he needs to deposit document fee.

After this, the complainant deposited approximately Rs 16,54,000 in different accounts of different banks provided by the accused. Later, the complainant realised that he has been cheated of Rs 16,54,000 on the pretext of maturity of insurance policy.

