Punjab facing shortage of oxygen, needs at least 120 MT daily: Capt Amarinder Singh to Centre

Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Wednesday said the state was facing a shortage of medical oxygen for Covid-19 patients, and urged the Centre to ensure uninterrupted supply, and at least a daily allocation of 120 MT to Punjab. He also reiterated his request for urgent steps to set up two pending Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) plants approved by it two months ago.

In a letter to Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, the chief minister sought immediate consideration to his request for uninterrupted oxygen supplies from Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) suppliers as per commitment on a daily basis. He also requested that allocation to Punjab be kept at at least 120 MT daily excluding (22 MT) of Punjab quota in supply to PGIMER, Chandigarh.

While the capacity for storage of medical oxygen for all healthcare facilities in the state is around 300 MT, daily consumption/requirement of medical oxygen as per the present caseload in Punjab is around 105-110 MT, the CM pointed out, adding that this was expected to further rise to around 150-170 MT in the next two weeks as per projections of increase in hospital admissions due to the rising case load, a government statement quoting him said.

Amarinder said that since the main requirement of the State is fulfilled from outside, adherence of supply as per the allocation made by the Centre for all States, including Punjab, is critical to be able to meet the daily requirements. The Central Control Group on Oxygen had allocated 126 MT (including 32 MT from the local ASUs) on April 15. However, the allocation has subsequently been reduced to 82 MT from the week of April 25, said the chief minister, adding that this allocation would be grossly insufficient to meet the demand. Furthermore, the central allocation control room has clubbed allocation of Punjab with the Union Territory of Chandigarh (22 MT), which further reduces the allocation for Punjab, he added.

The demand is currently fulfilled by the manufacturers, refillers, ASUs of the state and PSA plants in a few of the districts, both in government and private sector. He said the biggest constraint faced by Punjab is that the supply to manufacturers/distributors and refillers for liquid oxygen is fulfilled by manufacturers from outside the state (namely Inox, Baddi, HP; Air Liquide Panipat and Roorkee; and Linde, Selaqui, Dehradun) as there is no LMO plant within the state.

On the two pending PSA plants, which were approved by the Government of India two months earlier for Government Medical College and Hospitals (GMCHs) in Patiala and Amritsar, he urged the Union minister to initiate the process for setting them up expeditiously, in order to reduce oxygen requirement from LMO suppliers.