Punjab faces shortage of Fateh Kits as cases rise

A health department official said: "We are facing shortage. Now people know about these kits. But not all are getting it.” (Representational)

As surging Covid numbers, Punjab is facing a shortage of Fateh Kits, which consist of 18 items including medicines, mask and pulse oximeter for positive patients.

A health department official said: “Now the cases are rising and we don’t have required number of Fateh Kits. In some cases we have kits but these don’t have oximeters. We are facing shortage. Now people know about these kits. But not all are getting it.”

Punjab Health System Corporation chairman Amardeep Singh Cheema said, “There is pressure on health infrastructure. Nobody has expected such high number of cases as we would move towards the peak. We witnessed peak during first wave at 2,800 new cases on September 17. We had come as low as 129 new cases in a day in January. Now we are over 8,000 cases per day.”

Cheema added: “Punjab is collecting 60,000 samples daily and 85 per cent of total positive patients who come for testing are those who are already suffering from high fever, breathlessness or other serious symptoms. Only 5 per cent positive cases come for testing with mild symptoms and 9.2 per cent positive patients come with moderate symptoms. It is no surprise that 95% of deaths are reported in the hospitals. Main reason behind these deaths at hospitals is that people are coming to us late. They are not coming for testing when they experience mild or moderate symptoms.”

According to the Health Department, women Covid patients have a high death rate of 2.1 per cent against 1.8 per cent among men. Further 2 per cent patients die on the way to hospital, where as 2 per cent die in home isolation.