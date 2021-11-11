Extension of BSF jurisdiction: Don’t politicise national security, says Amarinder

Rejecting the state government resolution moved in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Thursday against the Centre’s move to extend operational jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) from 15 km to 50 km, former chief minister Amarinder Singh asked the state government not to politicise the issue of national security for petty partisan ends and motives.

“The operational jurisdiction of the BSF concerns national security and not the law and order in the state, which the current powers that be in Punjab are apparently not able to understand,” he said in a statement issued here.

Amarinder said it was sad that the government was trying to politicise an issue which concerns all border states including Punjab. He pointed out that the BSF’s jurisdiction is 50 km inside the international border not only in Punjab, but also states like Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan, Gujarat and West Bengal.

Moreover, he added, with Pakistan using sophisticated technology and highly improvised drones, with a range of as much as 30 km, it is important that the BSF gets more operational jurisdiction. “Extending the operational jurisdiction of the BSF neither infringes upon the federal authority of the state, nor questions the competence of the state police in maintaining law and order, as some vested political interests are trying to make out,” Amarinder said.

The former chief minister also made it clear that there is a huge difference between law and order and national security. “Unfortunately, people playing up the issue are unable to make out the difference between law and order and national security,” he observed, while pointing out, “BSF, like Punjab Police, is our own force and not any external or foreign force coming to occupy our land”.