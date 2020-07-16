Punjab to expand social media outreach amid Covid pandemic

In order to cater to the departments’ requirements, the Cabinet gave nod to outsource the services to 63 social media professionals/experts for one year. In order to cater to the departments’ requirements, the Cabinet gave nod to outsource the services to 63 social media professionals/experts for one year.

The Punjab government Wednesday decided to expand its social media outreach by setting up 15 expert teams for disseminating information about coronavirus in an effective manner. The Cabinet approved an annual budget of Rs 7 crore for these teams, which will be constituted by engaging professionals and experts in the field.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said the move was vital for expanding the state’s reach and strengthening the PR Department’s efforts to disseminate information about the pandemic in an effective and result oriented manner.

The Cabinet felt that since certain departments of the state government have a high level of interaction with the public, it was essential that all important information about COVID-19 and preventive measures to combat it, should be regularly highlighted on social media.

In order to cater to the departments’ requirements, the Cabinet gave nod to outsource the services to 63 social media professionals/experts — a media manager, two assistant media managers, 15 digital media executives, 15 video editors, 15 graphic designers and 15 content writers for one year. It was felt that to keep pace with the fast-paced changes in the field, recruitment of professionals for long periods of service was not feasible.

Water resources dept to be restructured

Days after Punjab government appointed former Chief Secretary Karan Avtar Singh as chairperson of Punjab Water Regulation and Development Authority (PWRDA), the Cabinet approved the restructuring of water resources department, while giving the nod to fill up 70 posts in the PWRDA on contract/deputation basis.

The restructuring of the department will involve cutting down of sanctioned strength of 24,263 employees to 15,606. Incidentally, only 17,499 of the sanctioned posts are filled up at present. The restructuring plan would result in saving Rs 71 crore per annum, said an official spokesperson.

Formerly Irrigation Department, the Water Resources department was set up way back in 1849. Over time, the scope and nature of work carried out by the department expanded from construction of dams, canals and drains to cover operation, maintenance, management and improvement of its existing assets and focus on micro irrigation and conservation of water, especially ground water.

Service rules

The Cabinet also approved amendments to various rules across departments for their more efficacious functioning.

It approved Group ‘A’ Service Rules of Punjab Commissioners’ Offices to include the officials drawing grade pay of Rs 5000 and above in Group ‘A’ service. This decision has been taken as per the proposal mooted by the personnel department on the recommendations of the Fifth Pay Commission. With the framing of the Commissioners’ Offices (Group-A) Service Rules 2020, now the necessary conditions for services of these officials would be implemented.

It also approved amendments proposed in rule 8, Appendix A and Appendix B of Punjab Home Guards and Civil Defence (Group A) Service Rules, 1988, whereby Commandant, General Home Guard and Director Civil Defence has been re-designated as Additional Commandant General, Punjab Home Guard and Additional Director, Civil Defence. This decision would enable the departmental officers to rise up to the level of Additional Commandant General in the existing pay scale of Commandant General and the powers of Commandant General shall be exercised by DGP Home Guards and Director Civil Defence.

The Council of Ministers further cleared the amendment of Rule 14 (2) of the Punjab Superior Judicial Services Rules, 2007. According to the amendment, the candidates recruited through direct recruitment from the Bar Council in the Superior Judicial Services of the State would be given the benefits of additional increments while fixing their basic salary on the basis of their practical experience as advocates at the Bar Council.

In a bid to afford more employment opportunities to sportspersons, the Cabinet decided to amend the Rule 2 (d) (a) of “The Punjab Recruitment of Sportsmen Rules, 1988”, to update the definition of sportsman. With this decision, gold, silver and bronze medallists in National Games/Senior National Championships/recognised International Tournaments would be eligible for recruitment for Class I and II posts.

Extension to CE, Aviation

Meanwhile, in another decision, the Cabinet approved the extension of services of Chief Engineer, Civil Aviation Kanwardeep Singh for a period of three years from June 10, 2020 to June 9, 2023, after his present contract expired on June 9.

