Punjab exempts former servicemen, sr citizens from dope test for arms licences

Following requests by ex-servicemen and senior citizens, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Wednesday exempted them from the mandatory dope test for issuance and renewal of their arms licences.

Six months ago, the government had made dope test mandatory for getting new arms licences or their renewal. Ever since, the government has been charging Rs 1,500 from each applicant for the drug screening test.

A statement issued by the government Wednesday said, “Chief Minister Amarinder Singh has taken the decision in response to a request from ex-servicemen and senior citizens groups.”

The ex-servicemen and senior citizens had given a representation that many of them had been in possession of arms licences for decades and it was unnecessary for them to undergo a drug screening test.

The dope test was made compulsory for arms licence seekers by the Central government two years ago. However, Punjab implemented it only six months ago.

